Montreal Canadiens star Cole Caufield scored two goals for the team in the 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday, giving him six goals in the first six games of the season and making him the first Canadiens player to do so since Brian Savage in 1999, according to Sportsnet Stats.

Cole Caufield scored earlier in the game for the Canadiens. The first goal was from a sharp angle to cut the Islanders' lead to 2-1. His second goal was clutch, as it came with 2:10 left in the third period to tie the game.

Noah Dobson scored in overtime to give the Islanders a 4-3 win. Still, Caufield's second goal to tie the game helped Montreal secure a point on the night. Caufield is one of the most important players for the Canadiens as they try to build their next winning team. Montreal dropped to 2-3-1 on the season with the overtime loss.

Canadiens head home after overtime loss to Islanders

The Canadiens will head home to face the New York Rangers on Tuesday, who are now 4-0-1 after a 4-1 victory on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs. It will be a good test for the Canadiens, who will face a Rangers team that looks even better than it was last year in the early going this season.

After the Rangers game, Montreal will host the St. Louis Blues on the following Saturday before going on the road to play the Philadelphia Flyers. The Canadiens have good wins against the Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators so far this season, with losses to the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings in regulation. As mentioned before, the Islanders loss comes in overtime, so the Canadiens get a point.

It will be interesting to see if Montreal can be in the conversation this season, or if it will be viewed as more of a building season.