Did you think this season could get any worse for the 15th-place Montreal Canadiens? The answer is yes, it can. On Wednesday, the Habs were dealt a devastating blow, with winger Brendan Gallagher getting ruled out for six weeks due to a lower-body injury, the team announced.

Gallagher last suited up on January 3rd in a 6-3 loss to the Nashville Predators. He was already placed on the IR but a six-week absence didn’t appear to be in the cards at first. It’s truly brutal news for the Canadiens, who can’t seem to do anything right lately. They’re sitting at 16-22-3 and although it’s still relatively early in the campaign, Montreal is a long shot to make the playoffs.

2022-23 was by no means a banner season for Gallagher so far either, who is typically very productive. In 25 games, he’s scored just four times and tallied five assists. He reportedly suffered the injury the day of that Nashville game in practice but played anyway. The Edmonton native actually missed a month in December because of the same ailment before it returned in the new year.

The Canadiens are in the middle of a brutal skid at the moment, losing eight of their last nine contests, with many of the defeats coming in embarrassing fashion. The Kraken beat them 4-0, while the Panthers and Capitals combined to outscore Montreal 16-4. Head coach Martin St. Louis has even voiced his displeasure with just how bad his squad has been.

The Habs are back in action on Thursday against the Preds on the road.