The biggest surprise from the Jaguars‘ first unofficial depth chart of the 2025 NFL season is the dual-role designation of rookie Travis Hunter as both a starting wide receiver and a backup cornerback. Despite being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter's unique role as a two-way player, starting at wideout while also serving as the second-string cornerback, is almost unheard of in the modern NFL and signals a bold, innovative approach by the Jaguars coaching staff to maximize his rare talents.

Travis Hunter’s Two-Way Role

Hunter's impressive college stats included 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense, paired with 29 tackles, four interceptions, and elite coverage ability on defense. The Jaguars’ plan to use him as a WR1 alongside Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown demonstrates confidence in his offensive potential. Simultaneously, listing him as a backup cornerback behind Tyson Campbell and Jarrian Jones is a testament to their belief in his defensive prowess and versatility.

Travis Hunter’s body control is just silly

pic.twitter.com/5SMiGfscs3 — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) August 6, 2025

This approach brings unprecedented challenges, including Hunter mastering two playbooks and juggling responsibilities on both sides of the ball. Coach Coen admitted that this will require careful management to optimize Hunter’s workload while minimizing physical and mental fatigue. Still, Hunter’s evident enthusiasm and confidence in this challenge underscore a unique mindset rarely seen in NFL rookies. If successful, Hunter could revolutionize how teams view multidimensional players.

Article Continues Below

Depth Chart Insights Beyond Hunter

While Hunter’s two-way role steals headlines, the depth chart offers additional context about the Jaguars’ 2025 roster strategy. At quarterback, Trevor Lawrence remains the unquestioned starter, continuing his development in a high-powered offense. At running back, the team projects a shared workload with co-starters Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby, each expected to handle distinct roles as a pass-catcher and workhorse runner, respectively.

Jaguars first unofficial depth chart. pic.twitter.com/bMTldVp4Ti — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 4, 2025

Defensively, the Jaguars’ secondary shows competitive depth, especially at safety, where Eric Murray, Darnell Savage, Andrew Wingard, and Antonio Johnson are all in the mix with “OR” (or) designations, highlighting a battle yet to be decided. The linebacking corps looks settled with Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd firmly entrenched as starters, while backup spots are contested by younger players.

The wide receiver room extends beyond Hunter with promising vets like Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown, and Parker Washington, although surprising depth could emerge from undrafted free agents such as Eli Pancol, who has impressed coaches in camp and may secure a roster spot by carving out the WR6 role.

In summary, the Jaguars’ first depth chart reveals a team poised to blend bold innovation, most notably through Hunter’s unprecedented two-way usage, with conventional positional battles. The coaching staff appears to be embracing both creativity and competition early in the preseason, setting a tone for an exciting and unpredictable season ahead for Jacksonville.