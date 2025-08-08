The Cleveland Guardians are currently just six games behind the Detroit Tigers in the American League Central standings. Cleveland is also only one and a half games back of an American League Wild Card spot. At 59-55, this Guardians ball club could make some noise down the stretch. According to MLB.com, former All-Star pitcher John Means could return later in the season, something that would give the pitching staff a boost.

Means is recovering from an elbow injury. The southpaw is expected to return in “late 2025,” according to MLB.com. He is also reportedly throwing live batting practice.

It remains to be seen how effective Means will be after coming back from elbow surgery. The 32-year-old was an All-Star in 2019 with the Baltimore Orioles, however. He understands what it takes to find success at the big league level. With that being said, Means hasn't appeared in more than five games in a season since 2021.

Nevertheless, the Guardians are suddenly in the postseason picture following a mediocre start to the year. Cleveland would certainly benefit from adding another pitcher, especially after trading Shane Bieber to the Toronto Blue Jays before the deadline in July.

Means could serve in a bullpen role after missing so much time. One has to imagine manager Stephen Vogt will consider adding Means to the rotation, though.

Tanner Bibee — Cleveland's ace — has struggled this year. Slade Cecconi and Gavin Williams have pitched well for the most part while Logan Allen and Joey Cantillo have endured ups and downs. The Guardians' rotation is inexperienced and has struggled to find consistency overall. A veteran such as John Means — despite the fact that he's coming off surgery and has yet to pitch in 2025 — could provide a significant impact amid a postseason run.

Means' specific return date has yet to be revealed. Barring any setbacks, it appears he will likely pitch at some point later in the '25 campaign.