After suffering a shoulder injury that cost Montreal Canadiens sniper Cole Caufield half of the 2022-23 season, the 22-year-old confirmed he would be healthy for training camp later this September.

“It feels better than it did before, I can tell you that,” Caufield said at the Habs golf tournament on Monday, per NHL.com's Sean Farrell. “So, I'm really excited, ready to go, and it feels 100 percent. It's been a long summer and I'm just happy to be back.”

Caufield had his season cut short by a worrisome shoulder ailment in a 6-2 loss against the Florida Panthers on Jan. 19. After undergoing surgery shortly after, he was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Before the injury, the young American was leading the team with 26 goals in 46 games — that goal total held up as tied for the most with center Nick Suzuki. Caufield finished the season with 36 points.

He, along with former No. 1 overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and others, have gathered in Montreal to work out at the practice facility in Brossard, Quebec to prepare for training camp.

“I think it shows that they want to be here, that they understand it's a big year for us as we move forward here,” Canadiens executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton explained.

“It's a good young group of players. Where they're going? We're all excited to see where that's going to be. I think they see that, and they want to be together, and you look around the League and I don't think necessarily 32 teams have 40 guys in a month before camp on their own when they don't have to be here. That commitment from the players shows a lot to us.”

The Habs struggled in the Atlantic Division last season, being devastated by injuries and finishing last with a 31-45-6 record. After advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021, it's been two straight postseason-less campaigns for one of hockey's most beloved franchises.

But the hope is that the youth revolution, led by Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, can help the Montreal Canadiens return to the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference as soon as possible.