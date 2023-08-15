Just over a week after acquiring defenseman Jeff Petry from the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Erik Karlsson deal, the Montreal Canadiens traded Petry to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, according to TSN. The Canadiens will retain half of Petry's salary on his contract and receive defenseman Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft in exchange.

Detroit will be Petry's fourth NHL team in what will be in 14th season in the league. He recorded 31 points in 61 games with the Penguins last season, his only season in Pittsburgh. The Penguins acquired him from the Canadiens before last season.

Petry's best years as a pro came with the Canadiens, who he played for from 2015 through the 2021-2022 season. He had four straight seasons of double-digit goals and 40 or more points with Montreal. His best season was in 2018-2019 when he notched career-highs in goals (13), assists (33) and points (46). He did not miss a game that season. Overall, Petry has 353 points in 864 games.

Lindstrom heads to the Canadiens after four seasons with the Red Wings, who drafted him in the second round in 2017. The 24-year-old has 25 points in 128 NHL games. He recorded eight points in 36 games last season.

Both the Canadiens and the Red Wings are coming off disappointing seasons and are looking to improve this year. Petry gives the Red Wings another veteran defenseman to bulk their blue line, while a change of scenery could light a spark under Lindstrom, who was a highly touted prospect out of Sweden when he was drafted.