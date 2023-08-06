The Pittsburgh Penguins had been hoping to finalize a trade for Erik Karlsson as soon as Sunday afternoon, and it turns out they managed to make that wish come true. After reportedly increasing their aggression for Karlsson, the Penguins finally managed to land their guy, picking up the star defenseman in a blockbuster three-team deal with the San Jose Sharks and Montreal Canadiens.

Via Elliotte Friedman:

“Pittsburgh and San Jose are completing an Erik Karlsson trade. Third team is Montreal.”

Karlsson had been the top trade target available throughout the league this offseason, with the Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes emerging as his top suitors. However, the Penguins managed to push themselves ahead of the pack late on Saturday night, and their desire to complete this deal as soon as possible came true on Sunday morning.

Given how Karlsson is fresh off winning the third Norris Trophy of his career this past season, it makes sense that there were a lot of complicated details to iron out here. When all was said and done, there were several big names also on the move as part of this deal, with Mikael Granlund heading to San Jose and Jeff Petry heading to Montreal.

WE HAVE BIG TRADE NEWS TO ANNOUNCE 🚨 The Penguins have acquired defenseman Erik Karlsson, forward Rem Pitlick, forward Dillon Hamaliuk and a 2026 third-round draft pick in a three-team trade involving the San Jose Sharks and Montreal Canadiens. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 6, 2023

It took a big package from the Penguins, which included a 2024 first-round pick going to the Sharks and a 2025 second-round pick going to the Canadiens, but in return, Pittsburgh landed arguably the best defenseman in the entire NHL. After missing out on the playoffs for the first time in 16 years last season, the Penguins have proven they intend on making it back there next season with this huge trade for Karlsson.