The NHL season is now underway as the new year started up last week, and we will soon enter the brief window of time where all four major sports are going on. This hockey season is a big one for the Montreal Canadiens as they try to bounce back from an abysmal 2022 campaign. Montreal finished last season in last place in the Atlantic division with a 31-45-6 record. The Canadiens were far from being close to making the playoffs, and they want that to change in 2023.

So far this season, the Canadiens have played in three games, and it's already been quite the roller coaster. They are 1-1-1 as they have won one, lost one and suffered a heartbreaking shootout loss. The Canadiens now have a few days off before returning to action on Saturday.

The season is young, but the Canadiens have already received some brutal injury news that will affect the remainder of their season. Center Kirby Dach had two assists in the first two games, but he will now have to miss the remainder of the season, according to a report from Eric Engels. Dach tore both his ACL and MCL, and he will have to have both of those tears surgically repaired. Very unfortunate news for Dach and the Canadiens.

Last season was Kirby Dach's first season with the Canadiens, and he racked up 38 points in 58 games on 24 assists and 14 goals. It's hard to see him go down so early in the season, and he will certainly be missed on the ice by his Montreal teammates.