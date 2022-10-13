Canadiens legends drop major endorsement on captain Nick Suzuki

The Montreal Canadiens are entering the new season with a new captain, having given young star Nick Suzuki the honor. And the 23-year-old is receiving high praise from some of the leaders of Montreal’s past.

Suzuki is the youngest team captain in franchise history. And he’s leading a team that is rather young in its own right. The Canadiens are carrying four rookies this season, in addition to 21-year-olds Cole Caufield and Kirby Dach.

This presents a lot of challenges for any captain regardless of age. However, former Canadiens team captain Yvan Cournoyer believes Suzuki is more than ready for the role.

“It’s a great honor to be a captain of the Montreal Canadiens,” Cournoyer told NHL.com. “Last year, we didn’t have one. And I think we need a captain and he’s young, but he’s got a good attitude on the ice and off the ice and he wants to do well.”

Brian Gionta, who captained the Canadiens from 2010-14, told NHL.com that Suzuki could handle the pressure that came with wearing the “C” on his sweater.

“He’s clearly ready despite his age and his years in the League. His having already been there a couple years certainly helps matters. He’s already versed on how things work,” Gionta said.

Guy Carbonneau captained the Canadiens from 1989-94. In his view, the biggest thing Suzuki can do is block out the noise from those outside the organization.

“For me, you just can’t be a captain one day and not be captain a different day. It’s something that you always are,” Carbonneau said. “So, sometimes you have to kind of step up and stand up and say what you have to say and not be shy about it,” Carbonneau said.

The Canadiens began their season against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Montreal won the game 4-3.