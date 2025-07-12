Coming off their most successful season since 2014, Nebraska has high expectations for the 2025 college football season. With Matt Rhule and Dylan Raiola inspiring new hope into the program, the Cornhuskers' season outlook is as high as it has been since joining the Big 10 in 2011. Although two months remain until the season begins, it is never too early for Nebraska football 2025 preseason bold predictions.

While Nebraska had just two players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft — Ty Robinson and Thomas Fidone II — they will need to replace a considerable amount of talent in the fall. The Cornhuskers also lose the production of Jahmal Banks, Isaiah Neyor, Dante Dowdell, Isaac Gifford and John Bullock.

Rhule's incoming freshman class does not match that of 2024, but Nebraska did pull off an impressive transfer portal class. Rhule notably added offensive linemen Elijah Pritchett and Rocco Spindler, along with wideouts Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter.

The revamped roster should only build on the momentum Nebraska generated in 2024. In Raiola's freshman year, the Cornhuskers secured their first winning season and bowl game appearance since 2016, and picked up their first postseason victory since 2015. After re-inspiring the program, Raiola stated his sights are locked on the playoffs in 2025, with anything less being a disappointment in his eyes.

The modern era of college football has every team looking different each year, but Nebraska figures to be an improved unit in 2025. As Rhule prepares his new team for the upcoming season, here are our bold predictions for Nebraska's 2025 college football season.

*Watch college football games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Nebraska will make 2025-2026 College Football Playoffs

After ending Nebraska's bowl drought, Dylan Raiola bluntly stated he fully intends to take the Cornhuskers to the College Football Playoffs in 2025. While a lofty goal, it is one certainly within reach in the expanded 12-team format.

As far as scheduling goes, Nebraska has a relatively forgiving 2025 slate. They face Michigan on Sept. 20 and Penn State on Nov. 22, but have a good chance to be favored in their 10 other games. Other than Michigan and Penn State, the Cornhuskers only face three teams — Iowa, Minnesota and USC — in 2025 that had winning records in 2024. Of those games, they get Iowa and USC at home.

Nebraska will need to do more than just beat up on cans to make the College Football Playoffs, but the path is clearly there for the taking. Indiana infamously made it to the playoffs without beating a single ranked opponent. Depending on how the season goes, the Cornhuskers will potentially end the year with back-to-back big games against Penn State and Iowa.

Scheduling is not their only edge; Rhule also improved the team across the board on paper. Nebraska featured an underrated offensive arsenal in 2024, but giving Raiola legitimate NFL prospects in Key and Hunter to work with in 2025 will elevate the team to a new level. If running back Emmett Johnson takes the leap the team expects him to, this team has the potential to be one of the most explosive offenses in the country.

With Malcolm Hartzog, DeShon Singleton, Marques Buford and Riley Van Poppel returning, the Huskers' defense — which allowed the 20th-fewest points per game in the country in 2024 — should be a stable unit in 2025. Calling Nebraska a dark horse title contender in 2025 should not be as much of a bold prediction as it is.

Nebraska competes in 2025 Big 10 Championship Game

If Nebraska handles business the way it should, a 10-2 season is not out of the question. The college football landscape is notoriously unpredictable, but there is no reason this team should not view itself among the ranks of the elite.

The Cornhuskers will not get an easy start, facing Michigan in their first conference game. Although the Wolverines are coming off a rebuilding year, they brought in a historic recruiting class led by super prospect Bryce Underwood. Nebraska might start the year 0-1 in Big 10 play, but the road gets much smoother after the harsh opening.

Once it gets past Michigan, Nebraska will face struggling programs Michigan State, Maryland, Minnesota and Northwestern. There is no reason it should not go 4-0 in those games, particularly with the Gophers facing a likely reset year after losing quarterback Max Brosmer. Rhule will then lead his team into a home game against USC, which is another program currently without an identity after going just 7-6 in 2024.

Nebraska ends its 2025 football season with a rough three-game stretch against UCLA, Penn State and Iowa. They will likely need to win at least two of those games to make the Big 10 Championship Game, particularly if they lose to Michigan. The Bruins remain a wild card after acquiring Nico Iamaleava in the sport's first NIL holdout. The Huskers need to beat them and the Hawkeyes to keep any title hopes alive.

The modern Big 10 forces teams to be near-perfect to make the title game. If Nebraska is to have a chance, it will be in 2025, when it avoids facing Ohio State, Oregon and Indiana —the league's three teams that made the 2024 College Football Playoffs. The Cornhuskers will not be able to simply waltz into the playoffs without winning any big games, but they are one of the few teams that will not be burdened by travel in 2025.

Dylan Raiola wins 2025 Heisman Trophy

If Nebraska is going to have a big year in 2025, Dylan Raiola will be its driving factor. This team will go as far as its star quarterback will take them. If they plan on making the College Football Playoffs, Raiola will have to be in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

A consensus top-three quarterback in the class of 2024, Raiola threw for 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Despite the high turnover rate, Raiola was easily one of the top freshman quarterbacks in the country and provided a stable foundation to build on moving forward.

Entering his sophomore campaign, Raiola will have everything he needs to take the next step. Rhule improved Nebraska's already solid offensive line, but most importantly, gave his quarterback dynamic weapons to work with. Key and Hunter should both be better than any receiver Raiola had to work with in 2024. Key led Kentucky with 715 yards last season, accounting for 32 percent of the passing offense. Hunter put up 578 receiving yards with California as a freshman.

The Huskers also return Jacory Barney Jr., who led the team with 55 catches in 2024. Barney will likely be the third option again, but the stability he provides for Raiola will be instrumental for a young quarterback's growth.

Raiola is not one of the preseason Heisman favorites, but is already one of the biggest names in college football. Nebraska's soft early-season schedule should help him get off to a hot start, which he can build on throughout 2025. Aside from Michigan, Raiola will avoid most of the Big 10's toughest defenses and should be able to put up Heisman-worthy numbers in year two.