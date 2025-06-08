The Montreal Canadiens took a significant step forward in their development this season, advancing to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now, they look to make it back and go further. Many factors could go well for the Canadiens this offseason, but it could also take a turn for the worse and result in a setback in the 2025-26 season.

Montreal lost to the Washington Capitals in the first round, ending their magical season and ultimately ending in disappointment. However, it did not alter how well the Habs played to reach the playoffs. With limited cap space, the Canadiens have some work to do and are entering an offseason that is filled with questions.

The good news is Montreal has already extended Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. Yet, there are other players whom they have not signed yet. The Canadiens' free agency period will face some challenges, and they need a strong plan to execute. Otherwise, the Habs might be in for a world of hurt.

Here's how things could go wrong for Montreal.

Canadiens let David Savard walk without a plan

The Canadiens' free agent list is not long. Regardless, veteran defenseman David Savard is on that list. Savard is not a defenseman who scores a lot. Instead, he goes for the little things like blocking shots, and he had 180 this season. Savard is also the main veteran on this defense.

Losing him might be disastrous because it would leave the Habs with a young, mainly inexperienced blue line. Yes, potential Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson had a fantastic rookie season, but the rest of the defensemen were inconsistent. Young defensemen like Kaiden Guhle and Logan Mailloux might not perform as well without the calming presence of Savard.

If the Canadiens don't re-sign Savard, some NHL free agents could help. Notably, Brian Dumoulin would be a good match if the Habs don't bring back Savard. Failing to have that spot in the defense may bring undesirable results.

Habs fail to add a top-six scorer in free agency

The Canadiens were 17th in goals and 21st on the power play. Overall, there was some inconsistency there for the Habs. Suzuki led the way with 30 goals and 59 assists, while Caufield had 37 goals and 33 assists.

There were no other Montreal players who had over 51 points. Juraj Slafkovsky was the only reliable forward, notching 18 goals and 33 assists. Therefore, the Habs have to fix this issue. The NHL free agency period should give them time to analyze things. However, if the Canadiens come out of this time without a top-six scorer, it might be a failure. Pius Suter would be a good addition, and the Canadiens may chase after him.

With just over $6 million in cap space, the Canadiens have a tight rope to walk. Regardless, coming out of the NHL free agency period without a top-six scorer would not be good.

Canadiens overpay for a mediocre veteran

The Canadiens also cannot afford to overpay for a mediocre veteran. While pursuing someone like John Tavares might be a great idea, it could also devastate them if they overpay him.

Montreal needs depth scoring and can find it in a variety of ways. Furthermore, the best way to do this is by finding the right piece to lead their second or third line, but the value must be right depending on the target. Otherwise, it would be overspending, which could hurt them down the line.

The Canadiens need to be cautious with their finances, as their cap space is incredibly tight. Thus, picking a veteran and giving him too much could set them back.

Habs cannot extend Patrik Laine because of limited cap space

Patrick Laine is not among the Canadiens' free agents yet, as that is not the case until next season. That does not mean Montreal can sit by and do nothing. No, the Habs must extend him now.

The only issue with Laine is his injury history. Sadly, he has endured too many over the years, and it has deteriorated his value. Laine scored 20 goals and 13 assists over 52 games this season. Significantly, had he played all 82, he could have had 31 goals and 21 assists. The best course of action would be to extend Laine now, while his value is not as high as it could be.

The Canadiens need to extend Laine to a cap-friendly deal before he becomes a free agent in 2026. While there is an injury risk, it's worth noting that Laine has all the potential to go off if he plays a healthy season. Missing out on signing him to an extension may be a huge mistake.