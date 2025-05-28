The Dallas Stars are just one game away from elimination in the Stanley Cup playoffs. With a roster built to contend this year, it would be a disappointment not to make it further in their run for the Cup. Still, the Dallas Stars have plenty of free agents to worry about in this upcoming offseason. We look at the three best options for Mikael Granlund if he leaves in NHL Free Agency.

Granlund was a midseason acquisition for the Stars this year. He has made an impact for the Stars this postseason, scoring five goals and five assists, including three goals and three assists on the power play. All of those numbers are playoff career highs for Granlund. Granlund has also been a consistent player, playing over 68 games in four straight years, and having 60 or more points in three of those four years.

Still, Granlund is coming off making $5 million this past year, and would look to be at least in a similar pay range for his upcoming contract. According to Cap Wages, the Stars are projected to have just $4.5 million in cap space this offseason. With Mavrik Bourque a restricted free agent, plus Jamie Benn, Matt Duchene, and Evgenii Dadonov all moving into free agency, it will be hard for the Stars to re-sign Granlund. We look at the best destinations for Granlund if he moves on from the Stars.

Granlund helps a young contender

One of the expected major players for multiple free agents this offseason will be the Montreal Canadiens. One major need for the Canadiens is a second-line center. The Canadiens have a great young core on their top line, led by Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Suzuki led the team in points this year, with 30 goals and 59 assists. Caufield led the team in goals with 37 goals while adding 33 assists. Further, the top line is joined by Juraj Salfkovsky, who was fourth on the team in points with 51. All three are under the age of 26, and all are under contract for at least five years.

Still, there was a drop-off in production on the second line. Brendan Gallagher led the way with 21 goals and 17 assists. Meanwhile, Christian Dvorak was often the center on the line, having just 12 goals and 31 assists. Granlund would immediately improve the second line for the Canadiens. Further, he would add help to the power play, which ranked 21st in the NHL. The Canadiens are projected to have over $21 million in cap space, with their major free agent being Dvorak. Signing Grandlund could be an upgrade and keep them under the cap.

Granlund returns to San Jose

The San Jose Sharks have a promising future, led by Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. Still, the Sharks could look to add some veteran players in the offseason. Last offseason, they signed veteran Tyler Toffoli and Alexander Wennberg to play with that young core. Both of those players are still under contract for this upcoming season. The Sharks also have just two unrestricted free agents this offseason and over $53 million in cap space. The Sharks have plenty of cap space to make some splashes in free agency.

Before the start of the 2023-24 season, Granlund was traded from the Penguins to the Sharks as part of a three-team deal. He had success in his time with the Sharks as well. In the 2023-24 season, he played in 69 games, scoring 12 goals and 48 assists. Further, he was a major part of the power play with a goal and 22 assists this year. Before being traded to the Stars this offseason, he had 15 goals and 30 assists in just 52 games. The Sharks could use a return of his production, and with the amount of cap space they have, a reunion could be in order.

Granlund replaces another free agent

The Florida Panthers are just one game away from playing in their third straight Stanley Cup Finals. Granlund could move to Florida to chase a cup. This is the first time Granlund has played in a conference final, and if the Stars are eliminated, it will be another season without playing for a Cup. Currently, the second-line center position is held down by Sam Bennett. Still, Bennett could leave in free agency. This would give an opening for Grandlund to move to Florida.

The Panthers are projected to have just $19 million in cap space. According to Cap Wages, Bennett is looking at a contract with an AAV of $6.6 million. Meanwhile, Grandlund would be closer to the $5 million number. Bennett scored 51 points this year, with 11 on the power play. Grandlund scored 66 points with 19 on the power play over his two teams. Granlund has been more productive than Bennett in recent years and could be a less expensive option for the Panthers to fill a need on the second line.