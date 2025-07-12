Veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu is looking to sign with a new team for the remainder of the 2025 season following his release from the New York Yankees, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

LeMahieu, 36, was designated for assignment on Wednesday, a move that drew significant backlash. Yankees manager Aaron Boone reportedly informed LeMahieu that he would be coming off the bench as Jazz Chisholm Jr. returned to second base. The team ultimately released LeMahieu, who still has $22 million remaining on his contract.

“His best fits are with teams that could utilize him at 1B, 2B, and/or DH,” Morosi reported.

DJ LeMahieu’s production dips amid injuries as Yankees shift focus to youth and infield reshuffle

New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

LeMahieu is a 15-year MLB veteran with prior stints on the Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies, and Yankees. A three-time All-Star, he has won two batting titles, four Gold Gloves, and two Silver Sluggers. He carries a career .289 batting average.

Injuries have hampered his performance in recent seasons. LeMahieu hit .204 with two home runs in 2024 across 67 appearances and 201 at-bats. This season, he has appeared in just 45 games, batting .266 with two home runs in 128 at-bats.

The Yankees made the move to prioritize younger options at third base while shifting Chisholm back to his natural position. LeMahieu’s release ends his six-year tenure in New York.

The Yankees (53–41) continued their strong run with an 11–0 win over the Chicago Cubs (55–39) on Friday night, extending their current winning streak to five games. They sit two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays (55–39) in the American League East. New York will face Chicago again on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium, with the game set to air on MLB Network.

LeMahieu is expected to garner interest from contending teams in need of infield versatility and veteran experience.

