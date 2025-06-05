The Montreal Canadiens had a great season, making the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the second wildcard. While they lost to the Washington Capitals in the first round, it was a successful effort, and the expectations have risen. If the Canadiens' dream scenario in 2025 NHL free agency comes to fruition, it might help them advance further in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Making the playoffs was a great accomplishment. Now, the goal is to get better and emerge as a contender in the Eastern Conference. The Habs currently have just over $6 million in cap space. Yes, that could pose a problem in NHL free agency. But the Canadiens have the means to swing some deals to improve their cap space and sign a player who could help them take the next step.

The Canadiens' free agency period must focus on players with playoff experience. Unsurprisingly, there are quite a few NHL free agents who have playoff experience and would be great fits in Montreal. This could be a great season for the Habs, and some great moves might propel them forward.

Canadiens sign Mikael Granlund in NHL free agency

When it comes to NHL free agency, most are thinking of Mitchell Marner and Aaron Ekblad. Yet, it's usually NHL free agents like Mikael Granlund who help push teams over the edge. Granlund had a great season on the first line for the Dallas Stars, tallying seven goals and 14 assists over 31 games since they acquired him in a trade with the San Jose Sharks. Overall, he combined for 22 goals and 44 assists for both teams. Playing with Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz certainly helped him.

The Canadiens should chase him and offer him a suitable deal. Granlund is 33 years old and will likely command $5 million annually on a two-year contract. Now, it seems difficult that the Habs can sign him, but there are moves they could make to make it happen. No, he is not the best name among the list of NHL free agents, but he provides something valuable: playoff experience.

Granlund's work with the Stars and past work with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators make him valuable. Ultimately, signing him to a short-term deal would be ideal, and it could provide the veteran leadership they need. But what is the best possible way to make this happen?

The Habs trade some assets to clear up space

The best way to make a deal with Granlund happen is to clear up cap space. As indicated before, the Habs will ultimately need to clear up space to increase cap room. Additionally, Carey Price remains on the Canadiens' books at a cap hit of $10.5 million. The Habs must find a way to offload this contract to a team that is willing to take on part of the deal, and that would likely require a draft pick.

Joel Armia is among the Canadiens' free agents on the market. If they cannot re-sign him, they need to swing a deal to find someone who can replace him. Overall, he was a great penalty killer, and it helped the Habs rank ninth on the penalty kill. The Habs must trade some assets to clear up space to help them afford the type of player that Granlund is.

The Canadiens trade Mike Matheson

Trading Mike Matheson is a high priority this offseason. Significantly, the Habs already have three left-handed defensemen, such as Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, and Jayden Struble. With Hutson having a great rookie season and likely to win the Calder Trophy, the Habs have the left side of the defense locked up.

The Canadiens should trade Matheson. So far, he has been steady, especially after scoring six goals and 25 assists this past season. But he is an unrestricted free agent next season, and the Habs don't want to lose him for nothing. If the Canadiens are serious about opening up cap space, trading Matheson could free up $4.8 million to pursue another player who could be a long-term member of the roster.

The Habs add a top defenseman through NHL free agency

There are plenty of defensemen that the Habs could look at during NHL free agency. While they are loaded on the left side of the defense, they still need help on the right side.

If the Canadiens are to trade Matheson, they would be able to acquire a right defenseman. One way to do this would be a sign-and-trade exchange with the New York Islanders. Noah Dobson is currently a restricted free agent and would be a very valuable asset on the blue line for the Habs, especially with the Islanders possibly rebuilding. They may also select a defenseman with the N0. 1 selection in the 2025 draft. Additionally, his contract would be around $4 million. Dobson would be a big upgrade for the Canadiens and possibly help them get deeper in the postseason in 2026 and beyond.