The Vancouver Canucks are heading into the 2024-25 season fresh off a Pacific Division title and an impressive 50-win campaign that was cut short in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the eventual Western Conference champions, the Edmonton Oilers. Injuries hit the team hard at the worst time, with goaltender Thatcher Demko sidelined in Round One and 40-goal scorer Brock Boeser ruled out due to blood clots just before Game Seven in Round Two.

As the team begins training camp, there are a few new additions to the Canucks roster, including former Detroit Red Wings forward Daniel Sprong. Alongside these additions, several top prospects will be aiming to make their mark and catch the attention of Jack Adams Trophy-winning head coach Rick Tocchet and the management team.

Among the prospects is a familiar face to Canucks fans, a player who unexpectedly took over the starting goaltender role. But who else is on the list of top prospects to watch this season? Take a look below, starting with the masked man who nearly led them to the Conference Final.

2019 156th overall pick G Arturs Silovs

When Thatcher Demko’s injury became too severe to play through in Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Nashville Predators, the Vancouver Canucks initially turned to first-year goalie Casey DeSmith. Unfortunately, DeSmith’s struggles left head coach Rick Tocchet with no choice but to give rookie Arturs Silovs his shot in net.

Silovs rose to the occasion, delivering an impressive shutout performance in Game Six to help the Canucks advance to the second round against the Edmonton Oilers. Despite being pushed to the brink by the Oilers, Vancouver can take pride in Silovs’ performance under pressure—his playoff debut was truly a baptism by fire.

With Demko still unavailable to start Training Camp, it will be a prime opportunity for Silovs to build on his success from last season.

2022 15th overall pick F Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Selected 15th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, Jonathan Lekkerimäki has primarily developed his game overseas in Sweden. However, he got a brief introduction to North American professional hockey during the 2023-24 season, appearing in six games for the Abbotsford Canucks, Vancouver's AHL affiliate.

According to Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin, the team is “very excited” about the potential of Lekkerimaki making a strong case for a full-time spot in the NHL.

“We are obviously very excited about the progress Jonathan showed us,” Allvin told NHL.com. “It was really important for Jonathan to attend Abbotsford for a couple of weeks to feel the difference of playing on the smaller ice surface, playing in the American Hockey League and hopefully that will set him up well for training camp.”

Canucks fans can also look forward to his heavy shot and stick-handling abilities, according to his scouting profile.

“That shot may be the best of Lekkerimäki's offensive tools, but it's not the only one,” his scouting report on Elite Prospects read. “He's also a reasonably deft handler, with the skill to blend pass receptions into dangles, deceptive maneuvering, and a sound mechanical base with the puck almost always handled in his hip pocket.”

2023 Trade Acquisition F Aatu Raty

First making his way to the Canucks organization after being acquired as part of the package that included Anthony Beauvillier and a 2023 First-Round Pick that sent captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, Raty spent the majority of last season with the Abbotsford Canucks, tallying 18 goals and 34 assists in 72 games played while also adding two goals and two assists in six playoff games.

Expect him to put forth a strong effort in Training Camp and the exhibition schedule as he makes his case for more time in the NHL. Meanwhile, Allvin expressed his optimism on Raty's future with the Canucks and stated that he's “in the mix”.

“He took major steps,” Allvin said via NHL.com. “I was really impressed with his commitment, his maturity level, very consistent. I'm very excited to see him at camp. He's definitely in the mix.”

According to Raty's scouting profile, his shot release has the potential to be elite and to give opposing goaltenders fits.

“He generates so much power on every release by sacrificing a quick drawback, instead taking his sweet time loading downforce into his lever-action wrister,” his profile states via Elite Prospects. “It’s a hard, accurate shot when he has the time and space to send it on net. He’ll drive the center lane with the puck on nearly every entry, and he isn’t shy about setting up shop at the net front even if it means paying a physical toll on every shift.”