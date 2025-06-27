The Vancouver Canucks had a disastrous 2024-25 season. From Elias Pettersson trade rumors to an actual trade of JT Miller, they went through a lot last year. To cap it off, they fired Rick Tocchet just one year after he won the Jack Adams Award. Because of all of that turmoil, it was assumed that Brock Boeser was going to leave in free agency. But Frank Seravalli of Daily FaceOff reported on Friday that tha Canucks are trying to bring Boeser back.

“Canucks recently made another run at bringing back pending UFA forward Brock Boeser. Boeser will be going to market on July 1,” Seravalli reported.

While the report does not leave a lot of room for positivity in the Canucks-Boeser relationship, the communication has been reopened. The Minnesota native has 434 points in 554 games, all with the Canucks, but has fallen out of favor in Vancouver. Tocchet heading out and Adam Foote coming in as the coach could give Boeser a new lease on his Vancouver career. But is he willing to sign long-term there on that gamble?

Article Continues Below

Despite the Canucks' poor season, Boeser did have a decent contract year. He scored 25 goals and added 25 assists in 75 games, all much lower than his career highs. But with one player in the elite tier of free agents, Mitch Marner, teams could do a lot worse than Boeser as a fall-back option.

The Canucks already made one trade this offseason, bringing in Evander Kane. He is from Vancouver and had three solid playoff rounds with the Edmonton Oilers this year. He struggled in the Stanley Cup Final this year, and Edmonton needed to cut his salary.

The Canucks can do more this offseason, including signing Boeser. They have just under $9 million in cap space, and the 15th overall pick in Friday's NHL Entry Draft.