The 2025 NHL Draft has concluded, and fans will now pour over their draft class to see who may emerge as the next star. One team in search of a star player was the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver hoped to trade for an established player. However, they were unable to trade their pick.

The Canucks kept the 15th overall pick at the 2025 NHL Draft. Vancouver made just one trade at the draft, acquiring Russian winger Ilya Safonov from the Chicago Blackhawks. They did not swing any major blockbuster trade despite numerous rumors leading into the 2025 NHL Draft.

The draft buzz has settled a bit over the weekend. This is the perfect time to take a deeper look at Vancouver's draft and hand out an initial grade for the overall quality of their 2025 class.

Canucks take swing with Braeden Cootes

As mentioned, the Canucks held on to their first-round pick. With this selection, they picked Braeden Cootes, a center from the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds. Cootes rose up draft boards throughout the season. ClutchPoints mocked Cootes to the Canucks in our final 2025 NHL Mock Draft, as well.

Cootes is a bulldog on the ice who never quits. He is a fantastic forechecker who will always find a way to make something happen. Whether that's retrieving pucks along the boards, picking out passing lanes, or crashing the net for a rebound, the new Canucks draft pick is involved somehow, some way.

There are some questions about his offense, mainly his scoring. Cootes is a playmaking center who can drive play on his own line. But his scoring touch may not translate to the NHL. If this doesn't happen, he could simply turn out to be a shutdown defender on the third line.

Of course, the Canucks are banking on everything coming together. He has a high floor, and could push for an NHL job soon. Cootes is not necessarily a case of if he'll make the NHL. He's mostly a case of when he'll make it and what role he'll play once he's there. Vancouver hopes he can play in the top six, but the projection is slightly murky, making this a bit of a gamble.

Vancouver addresses center depth

Cootes is not the only center Vancouver selected at the 2025 NHL Draft. Vancouver added two other natural centers as well as a winger who can kick inside. Each prospect has their pros and cons, as well.

Vancouver's third-round pick — coming by way of the San Jose Sharks — was Kieren Dervin from St. Andrew's College. From all accounts, this was a reach from the Canucks. However, it's easy to see why Vancouver likes him. Dervin plays a mature game and has an NHL-frame. Moreover, he is a two-way center who involves himself at both ends of the ice.

Wilson Björck was the 143rd pick in this draft. A natural winger, the Swede has the ability to play down the middle. Again, this was seen as another major reach on behalf of the Canucks. Björck did have a fantastic year offensively for Djurgårdens IF's junior team. In saying this, he played in a rather favorable environment, and it's hard to pin down his NHL projection as a result.

Article Continues Below

The Canucks' final pick of the draft was Matthew Lansing, a center from the USHL's Fargo Force. He was traded midseason, and saw improved ice time as a result. With this improved ice time came improved results and more opportunities to show what he can do. There is a lot of intrigue around his future, as he could become a bottom-six scoring option.

These players aren't the potential top-six stars that Cootes is. However, it's not too difficult to see what Vancouver likes in each player. And each of them has a path to the NHL if they make adjustments. Overall, they did well to give some hope to a position group that certainly needed it.

An intriguing goaltending gamble

One of the more interesting selections for the Canucks came in the second round. With the 47th pick, they selected London Knights goaltender Alexei Medvedev. Medvedev had some buzz around him as a potential first-round pick earlier in the season. However, this died down, and many thought he'd go in the third round at the earliest.

Medvedev does have fans in the hockey world due to his poise and technical ability. In saying this, there are some concerns. He struggles with his five-hole, and he is still adjusting to the North American game. He also played behind the eventual OHL Champions, which certainly helped his production a bit.

Medvedev has boom-or-bust potential. Again, it's not hard to see what the Canucks like in this player. He could certainly become a starting goalie down the line. However, they did reach a bit, and it's a bit of a gamble for Vancouver to take at this spot.

Grade and final thoughts

The Canucks get a fine grade for their 2025 NHL Draft class. Vancouver did reach on some players. And this does factor into the grade a bit. In saying this, they didn't entirely take raw projects who have a mountain to climb before making the NHL. They took players who have the tools to succeed, and Vancouver is trusting their player development to help these players reach their goals. In terms of potential, this could be an intriguing class for the Canucks.

Canucks draft grade: B

Best pick: Braeden Cootes – Round 1, Pick 15

Worst pick: Gabe Chiarot – Round 6, Pick 175

Most interesting: Alexei Medvedev – Round 2, Pick 47