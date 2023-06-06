If the Oakland Athletics didn't exist, the St. Louis Cardinals would be in the running for worst team in the MLB this season. Adam Wainwright is very aware of the Cardinals problems and is hoping St. Louis can respond.

Heading into Tuesday's contest against the Texas Rangers, the Cardinals were sporting a National League worst 25-35 record. They're already seven games back in the NL Central. While St. Louis will be playing a 162-game schedule, Wainwright knows the Cardinals need to improve sooner rather than later, via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“No one is panicking and that's a good thing,” Wainwright said. “More urgency wouldn't hurt.”

“I don't think ‘concerned' is the right word. I think ‘pissed' is the right word,” Wainwright continued. “I think everyone is pissed at a lot of different things. We come in here and we look around and we're like, ‘What the heck?' Some things can't be explained. You've just got to go out and perform.”

Since joining the Cardinals' major league roster in 2005, Adam Wainwright has seen major success in St. Louis. He personally is a three-time All Star and two-time NL wins leader. As a team, Wainwright was a member of the Cardinals' 2006 World Series winning squad.

Unfortunately for him, this year's Cardinals team hasn't found that level of success. In fact, they haven't found much success at all. St. Louis has plenty of time to turn their season around. But Wainwright is looking for some immediate action and improvement before it's too late.