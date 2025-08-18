After a second consecutive loss in the Stanley Cup Final, the Edmonton Oilers' roster will look a little different in 2025-26.

The defense and goaltending units are nearly identical to the ones that helped the franchise march all the way to hockey's ultimate series a few months back. But there are a couple of key changes up front. Gone are Evander Kane and Viktor Arvidsson, traded to the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins, respectively.

That should open up a couple of roster spots, but an everyday forward could be in jeopardy of losing one, as The Athletic's Allan Mitchell speculated last week.

“One player who may be vulnerable is Mattias Janmark,” Mitchell wrote. “He may lose his roster spot to Noah Philp during training camp. Philp is a right-shooting centre who would have great utility on the roster. The fact Janmark is still ahead of him owes in part to Philp's poor faceoff winning percentage last season.”

Janmark has been a staple on Edmonton's roster for the last three years, playing 66 regular season games in 2022-23 and increasing that total to 71 in 2023-24 and 80 in 2024-25.

The 32-year-old winger's best campaign was his first in Alberta, when he chipped in 25 points. He's been less effective since, but has still been an everyday bottom-six player in each of the last two postseason runs. He suited up for 25 contests in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and 22 this year.

Janmark's speed and defensive prowess are certainly assets to the team's fourth line, but as ProHockeyRumors' Brian La Rose notes, the front office could save some much-needed cap space by waiving the Swede.

“[The Oilers] could free up $1.15MM in cap space by waiving and demoting him to the minors, lowering his cap charge to $300K,” La Rose wrote. “That would give them some extra breathing room on the salary cap with PuckPedia currently projecting them to open the season at barely $225K under the Upper Limit. Carrying one less roster player would help in that regard and Janmark being that casualty would maximize their flexibility.”

Philp, Howard, Savoie will be pushing for Oilers roster spots

Despite shedding two top-six forwards in Kane and Arvidsson, there will be fierce competition for a precious few spots at Edmonton's training camp. That's mainly due to Philp, Isaac Howard and Matthew Savoie all pushing for an everyday NHL role.

After being traded from the Tampa Bay Lightning — who drafted him in the first round in 2022 — Howard is nearly a lock to make the team after two terrific seasons at Michigan State. Savoie also looks ready for a full time job after amassing 54 points in 66 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors in 2024-25.

As for Philp, he's a full five years older than both of the young prospects. But while Howard and Savoie are gunning for top-six roles — and exposure to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl — the 26-year-old will probably get a look on the fourth line. Philp spent nearly two full years in Bakersfield, but suited up for 15 regular games with the Oilers last year, chipping in two assists.

There's no indication that the Oilers are considering waiving Janmark, and he does have more NHL experience than Philp. Still, the storyline will certainly be of interest once players report to training camps in September.