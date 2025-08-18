The Carolina Panthers are heading into the 2025-26 season with renewed confidence in their offense, and rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is a huge reason why. How he develops can greatly affect how third-year quarterback Bryce Young progresses in this pivotal campaign. Unfortunately, McMillan is currently dealing with a sore hamstring, per the Charlotte Observer's Mike Kaye, which could prevent the squad from starting as strong as it would like.

The All-American out of Arizona did not participate in drills during Monday's practice and is uncertain for Thursday's preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Setbacks threaten to jeopardize this franchise's growth. It is important that the young QB-WR duo have as much time as possible to build their on-field rapport before opening kickoff.

Attaining a playoff berth, even in the NFC South, figures to be extremely challenging. Panthers fans understand that and are willing to temper their expectations. Though, what people want to see is continued improvement and emerging stars. McMillan's upcoming rookie year is generating considerable buzz in the Tar Heel State, so the idea of him battling a hamstring issue is somewhat concerning. There is no need for panic just yet, though.

Can Tetairoa McMillan help open up the Panthers' offense?

Article Continues Below

It is unknown if McMillan will even have to miss Carolina's third preseason game. Perhaps the team is just being cautious with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He suited up in each of the last two weeks, logging two receptions for a team-high 43 yards versus the Cleveland Browns and no catches on two targets in Saturday's 20-3 loss to the Houston Texans. Following this latest news, the 22-year-old's first preseason may have to end as a mixed bag.

Even so, Panthers head coach David Canales will trust Tetairoa McMillan to make plays once the regular season starts. He thrived in his three years with the Wildcats, serving an integral role in the program's 2023 resurgence. The 6-foot-5 wideout stayed in Tucson even after HC Jedd Fisch jumped to Washington and enjoyed another fantastic campaign. He totaled 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games, serving as one of the only bright spots in a disappointing 2024.

Assuming McMillan moves past this hamstring injury soon, he will ideally operate as a crucial red-zone weapon for Young. The Polynesian talent still has a little more time to get right before Carolina must make a final decision for the Steelers game.