The injury word on Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been concerning. And one NFL insider called it problematic. However, Sean McVay gave an update on Stafford after his return to practice, according to a post on X by Wyatt Miller.

“Sean McVay said Matthew Stafford did “a good job” today at practice, but he doesn’t have any updates on future plans. He did 26 plays of team drills. Today was his first day of practice, and they are seeing how he feels, taking it “a day at a time.”

Stafford is 37 years old and preparing for his 17th NFL season. There are no guarantees in any year, but at his age, Stafford seems to be walking a tightrope. He had been sidelined because of an aggravated disk in his back. And other than throwing passes in a workout two weeks ago, he had not practiced.

Will QB Matthew Stafford hold up for Rams?

If Stafford can’t make a go of it, the Rams might consider dealing for Falcons’ backup Kirk Cousins, who doesn’t seem to be happy in that role.

For now, the Rams are trying to comfort themselves with seeing Stafford back out on the practice field, according to a post on X by Adam Grosbard.

Sean McVay said he thought Matthew Stafford looked good practicing today, but says he doesn't have any updates. “We're going to keep it a day and really a week at a time. We'll see how this afternoon goes and tomorrow.”

McVay previously said Stafford’s back injury involves both function and pain tolerance, according to therams.com.

“I think probably a little bit of both,” McVay said. “We're trying to get our hands around this as well, so I don't really have much more information other than think we're trying some different things that are hopefully going to be in alignment with getting him back out on the field.”

The Rams have tried to be careful through the summer, according to The NFL Network via a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“When you really look at it, he feels really good about a plan,” McVay said earlier this summer. “And rushing him back, where you could potentially have an unnecessary setback, you, that just doesn’t make sense.”