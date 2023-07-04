The St. Louis Cardinals can't wait for the All-Star Break after what has been a disastrous start to the season. After losing Monday against the Miami Marlins and manager Oli Marmol being ripped apart on Twitter, Tuesday didn't get any better.

Adam Wainwright left the game early and the Marlins destroyed the Cardinals 15-2. After the game, the Cardinals provided an unfortunate injury update on Wainwright, who is headed to the IL, per Katie Woo of The Athletic.

‘Oli Marmol tells reporters in Miami that Adam Wainwright has been dealing with a variety of limitations and will be headed to the Injured List. Wainwright will travel back home for further evaluation.'

The injury is shoulder inflammation, which is a tough blow for the veteran pitcher. However, Wainwright insists this isn't the end and will work towards a return this season.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

#STLCards RHP Adam Wainwright will be going on the IL with right shoulder discomfort, the veteran pitcher and manager Oli Marmol said. “That’s not the end,” Wainwright said, vowing a return. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) July 4, 2023

On the year, the 41-year-old has struggled and has a 3-3 record with a 7.45 ERA. Nonetheless, he is one of the most treasured pitchers in franchise history, especially in recent memory, so it's a tough pill to swallow to see him go through a difficult run.

The Cardinals have been one of the most disappointing teams in the MLB, along with the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, and there just aren't many encouraging moments left in St. Louis as of late. Nonetheless, all fans will hope that Adam Wainwright can make a return to the mound this year and try to finish off his storied career on a positive note.