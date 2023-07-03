Heading into the All-Star break, the St. Louis Cardinals have been one of, if not the most disappointing team in all of baseball. As the Cardinals prepare for a major decision at the MLB trade deadline, St. Louis has already decided the fate of one of their outfielders.

The Cardinals have designated Oscar Mercado for assignment, the team announced. In turn, first baseman Luken Baker has been recalled from Triple-A.

Mercado actually began his career with the Cardinals after St. Louis drafted him in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft. By 2014, he was 14th-best prospect in the Cardinals' organization, via MLB Pipeline. However, by 2018 he was traded to the now Cleveland Guardians. He then bounced around on waivers between the Philadelphia Phillies are the Guardians once again.

But all roads lead back home. Mercado signed a minor league contract with his original Cardinals this offseason. He eventually got the big league call up in May. However, the outfielder only saw 31 actual at-bats while in St. Louis. Mercado did hit an impressive .290, but that came with just five RBI and two stolen bases.

Now designated for assignment, the Cardinals have a few options when it comes to Mercado. They could look to trade him to another team. They could release him or he could simply slip through waivers and revert to Triple-A. Whichever the option is, Mercado will no longer be on St. Louis' 40-man roster.

The Cardinals are trying to turn things around after their brutal 35-48 start. But as St. Louis looks to climb up the NL Central ladder, Oscar Mercado will no longer be along for the ride.