Perhaps the last thing St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol would have to do at the moment is to hop on the internet and check out why his name is trending on Twitter following his team's 5-4 road loss to the Miami Marlins.

Cardinals fans are particularly livid about Marmol's decisions on the usage of starter Miles Mikolas and on his selection of Andre Pallante to replace Mikolas during a crucial portion of the contest.

“Pallante is trash. Oliver Marmol has no idea what he is doing. Can we end this ‘I’m smarter than everyone else' experiment Mozeliak? Hire a real manager. Better yet, Mozeliak needs to resign. Someone help me out, did John Mozeliak ever even play Little League? #STLCards”, said Twitter user 37rice.

From @ryanrob4310245: “@Cardinals Oliver marmol is a moron! Mikolas has pitched like garbage for a month. Gets through 6.1 and you can see he’s struggling from 75 miles away and you leave him in…. What a dumbass”

Even Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak is not safe from the seething anger of St. Louis fans.

“Mozeliak is lousy at his job and Marmol is a martinet with the strategic IQ of a turnip. Both need to go after the season,” fumed @flagg_colonel.

More reactions:

It’s always the walks…and the Marmol idiocy #STLCards — Kevin OReilly🇺🇸 (@KevinORCard2011) July 4, 2023

Marmol has to be the worst close game manager ever — Red Dogg Dingers ⚾️🐕 (@Red_Dog_Cards) July 4, 2023

Fire. Oliver. Marmol. — Trenton Green (@trentongreen94) July 4, 2023

Marmol…bro. Terrible decisions. — That's A Winner Podcast (@ThatsAWinnerPod) July 4, 2023

After Mikolas issued consecutive walks to Miami's Garrett Cooper and Jean Segura, Marmol took the pitcher out and replaced him with Andre Pallante with the game-tying runs on the base. Cooper and Segura both scored later off of a double given up by Pallante to Marlins pinch-hitter Yuli Gurriel.

The Cardinals dropped to 35-49 after the loss to Miami.