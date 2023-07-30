When the 2023 Major League Baseball season started, it was expected that the St. Louis Cardinals would be a National League playoff team once again. That's where the Cardinals almost always are, and there was no reason expect anything different from a team that has superstars Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt.

BREAKING: John Mozeliak says the #stlcards are 'not trading' Nolan Arenado. They are focused on 'future success'. News @stltoday: https://t.co/OmAJgJ04ny — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) July 30, 2023

The season has been disastrous for the Cardinals. They found themselves at the bottom of the National League Central at the start of the season, and they have not been able to sustain any kind of significant winning streaks at any point in the season. With a bit more than two months to go in the season, the Cardinals are 46-59, and they sit in fourth place in the division.

As a result, they are sure to be sellers prior to the trade deadline. It is expected that general manager John Mozeliak will send some of his players out of town.

But that does not include Arenado, who would be among the most attractive trade deadline players on the market. Mozeliak made it a point that he wants to keep Arenado and that he is not going to move his third baseman just because the Cardinals are having a disappointing season.

Mozeliak's position seems to make a lot of sense. While many of the players that will move prior to the deadline will be free agents at the end of the season or the following year, Nolan Arenado remains under contract through the 2027 season.

Giving up on a player who is widely considered to be the best third baseman in the sport simply does not make sense when he will remain in the team's control for 4 more seasons.