The Arizona Cardinals have had a slow start to their 2024 NFL Preseason campaign but have other pressing concerns. The Cardinals received a crucial injury update on rookie defensive end Darius Robinson on Saturday that could see him remain out for multiple weeks.

Robinson has suffered a calf injury that is considered multi-week after having scans on the affected area, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. It is possible he could begin the season on the injured reserve list. If so, his earliest return would be Week 5, Rapoport added.

Hopefully, Darius Robinson can efficiently recover from his injury and return to the field soon. The 22-year-old was one of the Cardinals' 2024 first-round picks.

Robinson hopes to eventually impact Arizona's defense, which finished the 2023 season ranked 25th in Fox Sports' Total Team Defensive rankings. Thankfully, the rookie DE is not the only one the team will rely on in their upcoming campaign.

Linebacker Kyzir White returns as the team's leader in total tackles (90) from the 2023 season. In addition, safety Jalen Thompson amassed four interceptions and looks to be a factor in 2024.

On the offensive side, the Cardinals await the ascent of former 2019 first overall pick Kyler Murray. Murray dealt with injury woes that saw him play just eight games in 2023. Yet, he is bracing for a breakout.

Murray showed great promise as rookie, throwing for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns. One year later, he amassed a career-high 3,971 yards and 26 TDs. He continued his stout production for one more year before falling off slightly in 2022 due to injury. If Murray can stay healthy in 2024, he will be the ultimate difference-maker for the Cardinals.

Arizona finished the 2023 campaign with a 4-13 record, which placed them last in the NFC West. The division will not get any easier. Yet, the Cardinals have a chance to make noise if they can lock in and execute.