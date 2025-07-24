Arizona Cardinals linebacker JJ Russell was taken to a local hospital after sustaining a possible head and neck injury during practice on Thursday, per the team. He went down after a scary collision and was put on a stretcher before being carted off the field. Players huddled around the 26-year-old, hopeful for the best. Thankfully, he was alert and able to move his extremities. Thoughts and prayers are with the young athlete.

The first open practice of Cardinals training camp ends on a low note. Russell, an undrafted LB out of Memphis, spent the previous three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He totaled 30 solo tackles, one sack, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery in 30 games with the NFC South squad. Russell signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with Arizona in May.

Beyond his statistics, the organization values the depth the 2021 First-Team All-AAC selection can bring to the LB room. Russell's impact lies most in what he can do on run defense. He earned an impressive 79.7 grade in that category last season, according to Pro Football Focus. The Cardinals allowed 126.4 yards per game during the 2024-25 campaign, which was 13th-most in the NFL. They are trusting Russell to help remedy the issue when his number is called upon.

None of that is a concern at the moment, however. Whenever the head and neck area is involved, teams and doctors are generally going to take extra caution. Injuries are inevitable in this brutal game, but the NFL has taken a firmer stance when dealing with these type of instances in recent years. Perhaps the Cardinals will have positive news to share by Friday.

At the very least, it is encouraging to know that JJ Russell was alert and could move his limbs.