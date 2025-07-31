Training camp is underway around the NFL, and the Arizona Cardinals have started with big expectations. The biggest key is what happens on offense with Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. having another year to get things going and build a relationship. Harrison Jr. most recently got injured in training camp, but it does not seem serious. This is also after Starling Thomas V tore his ACL on the defense over the weekend.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon addressed what happened with Harrison Jr. and said they were not concerned with what was happening with Harrison Jr. and instead were taking it easy with him.

Marvin Harrison Jr. had a little bit of an up-and-down rookie season. He had 62 receptions for 882 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season, and the Cardinals are looking for even more from him, and that starts with getting on the same page with Kyler Murray as much as possible.

So far, Harrison has looked every bit like the player he was at Ohio State and has dominated Cardinals training camp. He said he is excited for this season and feels different from his rookie season.

The Cardinals are already dealing with a handful of injuries, so it makes sense that Jonathan Gannon and the team would be extra careful with Harrison. However, Harrison has a lot of confidence from his teammates, like Trey McBride, who praises him and says he will be a force in Arizona.

Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals will host their first preseason game on Aug. 9, but it remains to be seen if Harrison or any other starters will play for Arizona.