Two days ago, NFL safety Tyrann Mathieu announced his retirement. Now with his head cleared, Mathieu is offering insight into what he intends to do next.

During an appearance on the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams, Mathieu provided examples of what's in store for him, possibly TV or coaching.

“I'm looking forward to like the next great challenge,” he said. “I feel like when I came into the league, obviously it was a great challenge for me because of where I come from and all those things. And I was really proud of the way I handled myself, you know, the last 12, 13 years. I've accomplished some of the greatest goals ever really. I'm excited to see my next like endeavor. I don't know if it's going to be TV. I don't know if it's going to be coaching. But I know like me being away from football, I don't think like that’s a thing.”

In addition, Mathieu was asked if he feels 100% retired and would he rejoin the Chiefs if offensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo called.

“I mean, I’m retired,” Mathieu said. “Obviously, I had that conversation with somebody close to me. I don’t think they believe me because a couple of days ago, we were just talking about how MJ kind of took a couple of years off, and Deion did it, so I think that’s always like a possibility. I don’t want to rule anything out, but I think as of right now, where my spirit is at mentally, where I’m at, I’m for sure, I’m retired.”

Tyrann Mathieu's career in review

Mathieu played in the NFL for 12 seasons. Altogether, he played for four teams. Among them were the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, and New Orleans Saints.

In addition, Mathieu won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs and made the 2010 All-Decade Team. Furthermore, he became a three time All-Pro.

He was also the team captain for the Saints and Chiefs.

After his retirement, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes offered him best wishes. Shortly after, the Saints signed free agent Julian Blackmon to replace Mathieu.