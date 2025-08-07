The Arizona Cardinals are hoping for more success next season after finishing the 2024-25 campaign with an 8-9 record. From what it sounds like, quarterback Kyler Murray is pleased with the people around him, as he recently complemented his teammates and the organization.

During a sit-down interview with Ian Rapoport and Cynthia Frelund of the NFL Network, Murray, who is turning 28 years old on Thursday, admitted that this current roster is the most complete team he's been on since being in the league. Kyler Murray goes on to explain his reasoning and makes sure to praise Marvin Harrison Jr., who is entering the second season of his career.

“This is the most complete team I've been on.”

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray joined me and @cfrelund to talk about chess, his training camp, and Marvin Harrison Jr’s development. pic.twitter.com/5OXLZsXU7s — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 6, 2025

Article Continues Below

The Cardinals' front office kept busy this offseason in the hopes of improving the roster. There were a few notable additions made to the defensive side of the ball, as Arizona acquired Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency. The team also picked up defensive tackle Walter Nolen and cornerback Will Johnson in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With multiple big moves made to improve the defense and the offense projected to improve, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals could be in for a big year. Especially Murray, who aims to have another fully healthy season under his belt after finishing last year playing all 17 games.

Murray ended the 2024-25 campaign with 3,851 passing yards, 572 rushing yards, and 26 total touchdowns (21 passing) while owning a 68.8% completion percentage. If he can put up better numbers next season and surpass the 4,000-yard mark while throwing for closer to 30 touchdown passes, then the Cardinals' offense should be a powerhouse next season.

Arizona is set to begin the new football year with a Week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday, September 7, with the game taking place in New Orleans.