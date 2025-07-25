The Arizona Cardinals dropped some good news on Thursday night. Fourth-year linebacker J.J. Russell was released from the hospital and rejoined his teammates at training camp in Glendale. He was evaluated for a head and neck injury after colliding with rookie safety Kitan Crawford near the end of practice. Russell was on the ground for several minutes before paramedics placed him on a stretcher and carted him off the field.

The tests were negative. Fans were just hoping he was in good health after the scary incident. Now, it seems like the 26-year-old could return to action in the near future. It is always hard to set expectations when the head and neck area is involved, but this is a deeply encouraging development.

Although Russell is not currently projected to start, Arizona is depending on him to add valuable depth and help out on run defense. The former Memphis Tigers standout played 30 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after entering the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2022. He recorded 20 solo tackles, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery last season. The Cardinals scooped up Russell in free agency, signing him to a one-year contract worth $1.1 million in May.

Cardinals are counting on some luck as they aim for a notable season

Arizona defensive coordinator Nick Rallis is surely relieved to see the latest Russell update. Defensive lineman Walter Nolen III, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a consensus All-American at Ole Miss, is unable to practice due to a calf injury he suffered while getting ready for training camp. The Cardinals cannot afford to suffer too many setbacks during this crucial part of the preparation process.

Despite a fairly manageable schedule during the first half of the 2025-26 campaign, this team needs every advantage it can get as it heads into a pivotal season. Arizona is under pressure to legitimately contend for an NFC Wild Card berth after doubling its win total with an 8-9 record in 2024-25. Staying healthy, as always, is a huge part of achieving any breakthrough.

After avoiding a serious injury, J.J. Russell looks to lock down a role with the Cardinals this summer and do what he can to nudge the franchise closer to relevance.