Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has made headlines entering his second NFL season after undergoing a significant offseason transformation, one that added 11 pounds of muscle to his frame and altered both his physical and mental approach to the game.

Harrison, now listed at 220 pounds on the Cardinals' 2025 training camp roster, confirmed the weight gain during Arizona’s opening practice. He attributed the bulk to a revamped workout regimen and a major shift in his nutrition habits, particularly the addition of a big breakfast to his daily routine. Even after not being a morning eater, Harrison acknowledged the adjustment was necessary, via ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

“I would say anything the first couple of weeks kind of takes you to getting used to it,” he said. “I'm not even a big breakfast guy, but I've got to eat my breakfast now, have a big breakfast. So, that's probably the biggest challenge: waking up and not hungry but still kind of making sure you feed yourself anyway. So that's probably the biggest challenge.”

The 6-foot-4 wideout, who was drafted fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, played his rookie year at 209 pounds. His transformation drew immediate attention during OTAs and minicamp when photos of his muscular frame went viral.

Harrison’s physical development is matched by a notable mental shift. After a rookie season in which he posted 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns, tying Cardinals legends Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin for the most receiving touchdowns by a rookie in franchise history, Harrison said he feels a lot more relaxed heading into Year 2.

“I would say a lot more relaxed,” he said. “Not as nervous and fidgety. Just a lot more relaxed, calm. It’s allowed me to go out there and just be free a little bit.”

But despite a productive season, Harrison’s performance was overshadowed by other rookies in 2024, including Brian Thomas Jr., Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, and Brock Bowers, all of whom surpassed the 1,000-yard mark.

Nevertheless, Harrison showed flashes of brilliance, most notably in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, where he recorded four catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first quarter. He also had a six-catch, 111-yard game in Week 8 against Miami.

His chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray showed significant improvement as the 2024 season progressed. The duo is expected to make a major leap in 2025.

Coming off an 8-9 season, the Cardinals are focused on taking the next step and making a serious push for the playoffs.