The Arizona Cardinals are bringing in a new radio analyst for this season after Ron Wolfley left the booth after last season and is retiring after 20 seasons in the booth. Former center A.Q. Shipley is the new radio analyst for the Cardinals and will work alongside play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch and with sideline reporter Paul Calvisi. This is a massive year for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, and Shipley gets a front-row seat.

Shipley is no stranger to media and has regularly contributed to the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN. The team account officially announced that Shipley was taking over the role. They welcomed him to the team and said he was a new voice, but a familiar face.

The official post from the Arizona Cardinals account on X said: “New voice, but a familiar face (mic emoji). We have announced A.Q. Shipley as our new radio color analyst for 2025. Welcome to the team, A.Q. Shipley!”

Shipley played in the NFL for 12 seasons, and the team he spent most of his time with was the Arizona Cardinals.

“I loved every aspect of my time in Arizona,” Shipley said.

He is also excited to get started in the booth and believes he can bring a unique perspective to the game as a color analyst.

“I think there's a whole different area of expertise to explaining the game, and that starts and finishes with the offensive line,” Shipley said. “When I played, I was two inches too short, my arms were too short. How did I stay in the league all that time? I took it very seriously, studied my tail off, and felt tougher and worked harder than most.