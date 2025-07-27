The Arizona Cardinals are feeling the pressure to take a big leap forward after their impressive 2024 campaign. Arizona did not make the playoffs, but was in the NFC West division hunt until the end of the season. Now the Cardinals are even friskier after spending big money during the offseason. Unfortunately, they just lost one player for the season before it even began.

Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V suffered a season-ending ACL injury on Friday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This is the second big injury the Cardinals have faced already during training camp. On Thursday, linebacker J.J. Russell was carted off the practice field and rushed to the hospital after a brutal collision with teammate Kitan Crawford.

Thomas started 22 games for the Cardinals over the past two seasons, including 15 games during the 2024 season. He managed 85 tackles, 11 passes defensed, and one forced fumble during that span.

Thomas first joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived after he did not make the final 53-man roster. Arizona claimed Thomas off waivers and played him in 11 games in 2023.

Thomas stuck around for the 2024 season and played even better. He was one of the foundational pieces of Arizona's secondary alongside Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.

The loss of Thomas will put more pressure on Arizona's remaining cornerbacks.

The Cardinals currently project to start rookie Will Johnson alongside Max Melton and Garrett Williams at cornerback to start the season. Arizona would have preferred to start Thomas outside next to Johnson, but will have to make due with Melton.

Arizona may lean more on backups Denzel Burke and Kei'Trel Clark with Thomas out of commission. Especially in training camp when NFL teams like to manage snaps for their best players.

Cardinals fans should also keep their eyes peeled for a potential free agency addition following Thomas' injury. Veterans Rasul Douglas and Stephon Gilmore are just two players that Arizona could pursue.