The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson is in concussion protocol after a collision during Friday’s practice, head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed on Saturday, according to ESPN's Josh Wienfuss. Wilson sustained the injury while attempting to catch a pass from quarterback Kyler Murray, when the left side of his head collided with the right knee of safety Budda Baker.

Both Wilson and Baker remained down on the field briefly. Wilson eventually stood and walked to the locker room with assistance from the training staff, while Baker limped away after holding his knee.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon described the moment as a “bang-bang” play and stressed his concern about players going to the ground in non-contact practice situations.

“I told Mike, I mean it’s unfortunate what happened, but he can’t … that’s why I want him to stay up,” Gannon said. “I know it’s hard. That’s their instincts to go dive for the ball, but in practice, that can lead to some contact that you don’t want to have happen. So, I don’t fault him, but I don’t want him going to the ground, either.”

Although Gannon confirmed that Baker is okay and would return to practice, Wilson is expected to be sidelined for at least a week as he recovers from the head injury.

Wilson’s injury compounds the Cardinals’ growing injury list at wide receiver. First-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. has now missed three straight practices due to a sore knee and an illness.

Gannon said the team is being cautious with Harrison, stating, “We’re just being smart with him right now. It’s something we want to get him through and make sure he’s good for the long haul.”

Harrison has been a standout during training camp after bulking up to 220 pounds this offseason. He’s coming off a breakout 2024 rookie campaign in which he logged 62 receptions for 885 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Wilson, 25, is entering his third NFL season. The Cardinals selected him in the third round (94th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft despite his injury-plagued college career at Stanford. In 2024, Wilson played all 16 games, recording 47 receptions for 548 yards and 4 touchdowns. In total, he has 85 catches for 1,113 yards and 7 touchdowns over 29 career games.

With both Wilson and Harrison out, Gannon is focused on evaluating other receivers on the depth chart.

“Guys got to get in there and show what they can do,” he said. “It doesn’t matter really how you get your opportunity — what do you do with it? So, there’ll be guys in and out of the lineup today. We’re mixing and matching a little bit today, putting some pressure, hopefully creates some pressure and anxiety with some guys to move around different spots, see how they respond.”

The Cardinals are preparing for their season opener against the New Orleans Saints on September 7, 2025, and they hope to have Wilson cleared from protocol by then.