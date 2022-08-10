Harrison Bader sends emotional farewell video to Cardinals fans following Yankees trade

The St. Louis Cardinals surprisingly traded Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees for SP Jordan Montgomery ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Bader, a Gold Glove outfielder, had spent his entire career in St. Louis prior to the deadline deal. He was never much of a force at the plate, but he had some good offensive moments for St. Louis. But his defense is what stood out. The Bader trade shocked the MLB world for the most part. However, there appears to be no bad blood between the outfielder and St. Louis, as the former Cardinals centerfielder shared an emotional farewell video with the fans.

“Being a Cardinal in St. Louis is just special,” Harrison Bader says in the video. “I just want to make sure all the fans understand how much I enjoyed playing in front of you guys. Every single second. The passion involved with it all was for you guys.”

People tend to forget about the human element of the game. When trades happen, we expect players to just pack their bags and head to a new city. However, leaving a team that you have been with for multiple years is a difficult thing to do.

Harrison Bader had been a member of the Cardinals since 2017. Despite dealing with various injuries over the years, he was a fan-favorite who always played the game hard.

He profiles well for the Yankees, who previously lacked much in the way of outfield defense. Aaron Judge had been playing center and he’s a solid defender. However, Judge is better suited for one of the corner outfield spots. Bader is currently dealing with an injury, but he’s expected to take over centerfield duties upon his return.