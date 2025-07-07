With the St. Louis Cardinals in the mix of the NL Central, the organization decided to call up its top-ranked prospect to Triple-A. This decision led to making franchise history, as the team hopes he continues to improve as he develops at the Triple-A level.

Reports indicate that the Cardinals promoted shortstop/second baseman JJ Wetherholt to Triple-A Memphis. Wetherholt, who is 22 years old, was the club's first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. He's the first minor leaguer to reach Triple-A within just one year of being drafted since 2013, when right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha accomplished the same feat.

“SS/2B JJ Wetherholt has been promoted to Triple-A Memphis. Wetherholt slashed .300/.425/.466 with 22 XBH, 34 RBI & 14 SB in 62 games with Springfield this year, leading the Texas League in OBP and OPS. He is the first Cardinals' minor leaguer to reach Triple-A or higher within a calendar year of being drafted since RHP Michael Wacha in 2013 and the first position player since third baseman Brett Wallace in 2009.”

That's quite the accomplishment for Wetherholt, especially considering how young he is. It's a great sign for the franchise, though, as not only is JJ Wetherholt considered the Cardinals' No. 1 prospect, but he's also the No. 19-ranked prospect in the MLB Top 100 prospects list. He is also listed as the No. 8-ranked prospect shortstop in all of baseball.

It's not entirely clear when he'll finally be promoted to the major league level, as the Cardinals have Masyn Winn holding it down at shortstop. However, it's possible the club moves JJ Wetherholt to second base instead whenever he does get promoted to MLB.

We may not see Wetherholt reach the majors this season; however, there is a chance he is a September call-up later this season. Either way, the Cardinals have an exciting prospect on their hands, and it's only a matter of time before he reaches the top level.