The Chicago Cubs squared off against their rival, the St. Louis Cardinals, on July 4. An electric performance by Pete Crow Armstrong helped lead the Cubs to an 11-3 victory in the first game of a three-game series.

In the process, both teams made 4th of July history. First, the Cubs set a franchise record with eight home runs. They matched the 1977 Boston Red Sox for the most home runs hit on July 4, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Ironically, the Cardinals gave up the most home runs in franchise history, per Katie Woo of The Athletic. The Cubs swung the bats throughout the game.

Crow-Armstrong, the starting All-Star centerfielder, went 4-for-4, including two home runs and two doubles. In addition, first baseman Michael Busch hit three home runs and went 4-for-4.

SS Dansby Swanson, DH Seiya Suzuki, and catcher Carson Kelly each hit a home run for a total of 8. As for RF Kyle Tucker, he went 0-for-4 at the plate.

The Cubs are now 53-35 and hold onto a four-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. Also, the Cubs and Cardinals respectively add another dimension to baseball lore on the 4th of July.

The Cubs and Cardinals add to the fireworks .

Every July 4, baseball is played. The Cubs and Cardinals making a unique form of history is the latest in a unique tradition.

July 4 manages to bring out the best in baseball. Additionally, it captures the fascination of the general public beyond the game itself.

The most memorable July 4 moment came in 1939 when the “Iron Horse” Lou Gehrig made his famous farewell speech. He spoke before thousands at Yankee Stadium and said, “I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”

This was shortly after he was diagnosed with ALS, the disease that bears his name.

In 1983, Yankees pitcher Dave Raghetti threw a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. This game between the Cubs and the Cardinals ranks among the best moments to occur on this special day.