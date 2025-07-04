The St. Louis Cardinals' form lately has been up and down as of late. They were just swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road. Before those three straight losses, they swept the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Those two results came after splitting a series with the Chicago Cubs at home, and on Friday, the Cardinals and Cubs will resume their intense rivalry. Before the series opener, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak gave an update on a couple of injured contributors to the press, including the Athletic's Katie Woo on X, formerly Twitter.

“John Mozeliak said today Iván Herrera (hamstring) is ramping up well and could begin a rehab assignment in roughly a week and a half & a post-ASB return is possible,” posted Woo on the social media platform. “Also said Jordan Walker (appendicitis) will continue getting reps with Springfield but shouldn't be too long.”

Getting both Herrera and Walker back would be very useful indeed. Herrera had taken over the starting catching job. Walker was starting to find his footing at the major league level. Both players will hopefully be long-term pieces for the franchise. Mozeliak hopes they will be a part of his legacy with St. Louis, as he's set to leave his current role after the season. Will Herrera and Walker be able to get back in time to help the Cardinals make a postseason push?

Can Jordan Walker and Ivan Herrera help Cardinals after All-Star Break?

Herrera's Grade 2 left hamstring strain was a tough blow to the Cards when he went down a couple weeks ago. He'd really come into his own at the starting backstop and was building a good rapport with the pitching staff. Could St. Louis finally have Yadier Molina's heir apparent? Free agent Willson Contreras was supposed to fill that role, but now he's at first base. For now however, the Cardinals will have to do without him.

As for Walker, his appendicitis was certainly an unexpected blow. Yet he's already rehabbing with Springfield in the minors, so don't be surprised if he does make his return before the All-Star Break. It is also possible that St. Louis decides to take a little more cautious route and bring their budding slugger back after the break. If Walker and Herrera can impact their postseason hopes, then the sooner the Cards get them back, the better.