As the St Louis Cardinals fight to stay in postseason contention, currently sitting 5.5 games back of the division-leading Chicago Cubs in the NL Central, veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado has drawn attention not for his bat or glove—but for a revealing moment of reflection. In a recent appearance on the MLB Network Podcast, Arenado opened up about his self-imposed rivalry with Manny Machado, offering rare insight into what fuels his competitive edge.

Arenado, an 8-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner, didn’t shy away from the comparison when asked about his perspective on the long-standing conversation around elite third basemen. He acknowledged that Machado, the San Diego Padres star, has become a benchmark for him — not out of rivalry in the traditional sense, but personal motivation.

In a segment from the MLB Network Podcast shared on X, formerly Twitter, Arenado praised Machado while revealing how their careers are intertwined in his mind.

“He's probably my favorite third baseman in the game. In my mind, I feel like I put a rivalry in my head. You know what I mean, to like twist myself that I need to be better, because they are talking about Manny and not me.”

That quote adds a deeper layer to what many fans perceive as a quiet but fierce third base rivalry. While Machado has posted a higher WAR, batting average, and OPS in 2025, the Cardinals superstar still holds a slight edge in major career categories. Arenado leads in RBIs (1,178 to Machado’s 1,102), boasts eight All-Star selections to Machado’s seven, and owns a higher career slugging percentage. Both have solidified themselves as generational third basemen, representing two of the most complete players of their era.

Statistically, the 2025 season leans in Machado’s favor — he’s batting .290 with 15 home runs and a 2.7 WAR, compared to Arenado’s .248 average, 10 home runs, and 1.4 WAR. Yet Arenado’s recent comments suggest that his focus isn’t just on stats. For him, it’s about legacy, pride, and finding internal motivation. Hearing Machado’s name dominate the headlines doesn’t frustrate him — it fuels his competitive fire.

Their careers run nearly parallel in accolades. Machado owns seven All-Star nods, two Gold Gloves, and a Platinum Glove. Arenado, on the other hand, has earned 10 Gold Gloves, five Silver Sluggers, and a higher career OPS. While Machado’s blend of speed and power gives him an offensive edge, few would argue against Arenado’s superiority with the glove. Their rivalry may be unspoken on the field, but the respect — and drive — is mutual.