The St. Louis Cardinals are looking for some talent ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak is revealing some information about the team's strategy, ahead of the July 31 deadline.

Mozeliak says he's trying to avoid dealing any of his top relief pitchers.

“It would definitely be a concern. Right now, I don’t think we have intentions of doing that, but again, we’ll see where we’re at,” the general manager said, per The Athletic.

The team is also looking for a right-handed bat, per the outlet. St. Louis is fighting for first place in the National League Central, trailing the Chicago Cubs.

The Redbirds are 48-42 on the year.

Cardinals are trying to regain their footing

St. Louis had surged earlier this season, but the team has since fallen on harder times. The Cardinals have six losses in their last 10 games, including a recent sweep at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Cardinals are trying to find their offense once again. St. Louis couldn't muster a single run in that three game series against Pittsburgh. It hasn't helped the team that young hitting prospect Jordan Walker has been out hurt. Walker was hitting .210 before going down, but had been performing better for the club as the season went along.

Despite the recent woes, St. Louis is still within striking distance of first in the NL Central. That means the team could find themselves acting as buyers before July 31. There will be some hitters available for trades in the coming days.

The team's GM says these next few games could play a big role in the team's plans.

“It depends on what we look like,” Mozeliak said, per MLB.com. “Revenue is part of it. We knew this year would be a little bit of a challenge. Nothing has changed in that regard. But I do think that if ownership saw we were in a spot and it made sense to do something, I think they’d support it.”

St. Louis plays the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.