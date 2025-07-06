The St. Louis Cardinals are looking for some talent ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak is revealing some information about the team's strategy, ahead of the July 31 deadline.

Mozeliak says he's trying to avoid dealing any of his top relief pitchers.

“It would definitely be a concern. Right now, I don’t think we have intentions of doing that, but again, we’ll see where we’re at,” the general manager said, per The Athletic.

The team is also looking for a right-handed bat, per the outlet. St. Louis is fighting for first place in the National League Central, trailing the Chicago Cubs.

The Redbirds are 48-42 on the year.

Cardinals are trying to regain their footing

St. Louis had surged earlier this season, but the team has since fallen on harder times. The Cardinals have six losses in their last 10 games, including a recent sweep at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Cardinals are trying to find their offense once again. St. Louis couldn't muster a single run in that three game series against Pittsburgh. It hasn't helped the team that young hitting prospect Jordan Walker has been out hurt. Walker was hitting .210 before going down, but had been performing better for the club as the season went along.

Despite the recent woes, St. Louis is still within striking distance of first in the NL Central. That means the team could find themselves acting as buyers before July 31. There will be some hitters available for trades in the coming days.

The team's GM says these next few games could play a big role in the team's plans.

“It depends on what we look like,” Mozeliak said, per MLB.com. “Revenue is part of it. We knew this year would be a little bit of a challenge. Nothing has changed in that regard. But I do think that if ownership saw we were in a spot and it made sense to do something, I think they’d support it.”

St. Louis plays the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

More St. Louis Cardinals News
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning of game two of a doubleheader at Rate Field.
Is Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado returning from injury vs. Cubs for Sunday Night Baseball?Malik Brown ·
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) walks back to the dugout after striking out in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Why Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado is not playing vs. CubsAlex House ·
Aug 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) pitches during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Cardinals’ Miles Mikolas makes nightmarish history in blowout loss to CubsAbdullah Imran ·
Jul 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Cubs, Cardinals make completely opposite types of historyZachary Draves ·
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (48) rounds the bases during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Cardinals get 2 crucial injury updatesJordan Llanes ·
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Quinn Matthews (60).
3 Cardinals’ prospects who must be untouchable in trade talksRB Hayek ·