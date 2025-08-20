The Chicago Bears are hoping for a healthy and productive 2025 season out of their defense, which was solid last year but also had some rough stretches. One particular area of concern for the Bears was the play of their defensive backfield, which recently took an injury blow when cornerback Terell Smith went down with an injury in their preseason win over the Buffalo Bills.

Unfortunately, the update on Smith from Wednesday's practice was not a positive one.

“BREAKING: Bears CB Terell Smith will miss the 2025 season with a torn patellar tendon,” reported Bears on CHSN on X, formerly Twitter, citing a report from Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Smith was selected in the fifth round by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft and had seen his playing time increase during his second season last year.

He appeared to be poised to be a key contributor in the Bears' secondary this year, but now, that will unfortunately have to wait until next year.

The news is a tough blow for a Bears team that is looking to take another step forward in the 2025 season after their promising start in the 2024 campaign ultimately fell off the rails.

The Bears have replaced head coach Matt Eberflus with former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is expected to help rising second year quarterback Caleb Williams eliminate some of the sporadic elements of his game that were on display a year ago while keeping the abilities that allowed him to be the number one overall draft pick in 2024.

The Bears have the unfortunate distinction of competing in the vaunted NFC North, which was among the most dominant divisions in recent NFL history last year (although you wouldn't know it from their playoff performance).

Chicago will start out their season with a divisional matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in prime time on Monday, September 8 from the Windy City.