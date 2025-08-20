The Notre Dame Fighting Irish enter the 2025-26 season ranked within the Top 10 (No. 6 in AP Poll and No. 5 in Coach's Poll). Expectations are high after the program reached the national championship, which resulted in a 34-23 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. With a new season ahead, it sounds like one college football Insider thinks the Fighting Irish are in store for a huge year.

Insider Andy Staples of On3 Sports firmly believes that head coach Marcus Freeman can lead Notre Dame to a top-four seeding in the College Football Playoff. Staples explains how the new rules set for the upcoming season give the Fighting Irish a real chance to earn a top-four seed.

“Remember, the commissioners who run the CFP changed the seeding rules after the original set — written for a world with five more balanced power conferences — wound up making the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds more advantageous than the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds. With the old rules, the price of Notre Dame's independence was that the Fighting Irish couldn't get a top-four seed and a bye because they couldn't win the required conference title.

“Now that the requirement is gone, an undefeated Notre Dame would be a virtual lock for a top-four seed. But the Irish don't have to go 12-0. If Notre Dame can split the Miami and Texas A&M games, 11-1 is a real possibility. And if the Big Ten and SEC beat each other up a little, that should be good enough to get the Irish into the top four.”

Despite being independent and not belonging to one of the several conferences, Notre Dame has several key games on the schedule this season. Going 12-0 or even 11-1 would be an impressive season for the Fighting Irish, as they have marquee matchups against Miami, Texas A&M, Boise State, and USC.

Notre Dame's season opener against the Hurricanes will be a nice test for the Fighting Irish. That game kicks off on Sunday, August 31, at 7:30 p.m. EST.

More NCAA Football News
Texas' quarterback Arch Manning (16) catches the snap during the Big 12 football game against Texas Tech at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.
Insider shares bold Arch Manning NFL Draft predictionBenedetto Vitale ·
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrate on the podium after defeating the Oregon Ducks in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium.
Ohio State football WR Jeremiah Smith’s bold claim may have Emeka Egbuka feeling slightedJackson Stone ·
Penn State football head coach James Franklin smiles during a practice session outside Holuba Hall on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in State College.
James Franklin reveals what he just asked Nick SabanJake Faigus ·
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt interviews Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Joel Klatt bashes NCAA over Michigan football punishmentScotty White ·
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeye, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
3 Oregon Ducks make ESPN’s top 100 players listBenedetto Vitale ·
LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) holds up the MVP trophy during a post game interview of the game against the Baylor Bears at NRG Stadium. The Tigers defeat the Bears 44-31.
Where does LSU football QB Garrett Nussmeier land in ESPN’s top 100 players?Jackson Stone ·