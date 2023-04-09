A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

St. Louis Cardinals rookie Jordan Walker continues to impress with a hot start to his MLB career. In fact, Walker is only a hit away in his next game to gain a seat in an extremely exclusive statistical club, one that includes Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams.

After his first hit of Saturday night’s road game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Jordan Walker has extended his hit streak to start his MLB career to eight games. Another hit in his next game would put him in the same company as The Splendid Splinter.

Via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis-Post Dispatch:

“Jordan Walker extends hitting streak to start his career to eight games. Only one player in #MLB history since 1901 has been as young and started his career with a hitting streak as long as eight games. Ted Williams. Yeah, that Ted Williams had nine straight.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jordan Walker made sure that he would finish the night with his streak still alive by going deep in the third inning with a two-run home run that extended the Cardinals’ lead to six runs (6-0). He would muscle out another hit in the fifth inning with a single.

Rookie Jordan Walker has played in 8 MLB games… he has a hit in every single game so far! pic.twitter.com/crpeizTfYF — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 9, 2023

The 20-year-old Jordan Walker has been worth all the hype so far. He entered the Milwaukee game batting .321 with a home run and five RBIs and it doesn’t seem as though he’s about to slow down. Walker can join Williams in the said hit club with another hit this Sunday in the series finale versus the Brewers, who will have Freddy Peralta on the mound.