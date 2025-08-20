Anthony Edwards threw the Minnesota Timberwolves on his back the moment he arrived. Sparking consecutive conference title runs as the No. 1 pick from the 2020 NBA Draft. But Rashad McCants delivered honesty about Edwards and the T-Wolves as a rising contender.

The former Minnesota guard believes Edwards needs more help. Which he dove into in a one-on-one conversation with ClutchPoints Wednesday.

“They have some pieces that can get them there [NBA Finals]. I think they may need more guard play outside of him,” McCants began.

McCants played 2005 to 2009 with the franchise. He landed at No. 14 of the '05 draft. He averaged 9.9 points per game before moving on to the Sacramento Kings.

But McCants dove into where Edwards needs his most help.

How Timberwolves can aid Anthony Edwards, per Rashad McCants 

Rashad McCants (32) dribbles the ball as Tri State Nate Robinson (11) defends during the game at Toyota Center.
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

So will the T-Wolves need a future draft pick or pull off a bold NBA Trade Deadline deal to get “Ant-Man” over the hump? Jaylen Clark rose as an idea for the latter.

McCants believes there's one player on the current Minnesota roster who should become more help, though.

“Maybe some Rob Dillingham action can help them surge a little bit more,” McCants said.

The 20-year-old Dillingham was first drafted by the San Antonio Spurs at eighth overall in 2024. He ended up playing in 49 games for Minnesota and averaged 4.5 points per game. But head coach Chris Finch handed him 10.5 minutes per contest. Dillingham is a contender to rotate with Mike Conley next season.

Dillingham sounds like intriguing developmental help. Especially as a past top 10 draft pick like Edwards.

“But the NBA is getting a lot more competitive with a lot more talent,” McCants bluntly said. “Minnesota would have to get a couple other guys who can be more dangerous come playoff time rather than having them surge throughout the whole season and coming up short because you don't have enough.”

The T-Wolves will enter the next NBA season aiming to get over the Western Conference Finals hump. Edwards lifted the franchise to newer heights the past two seasons. But as McCants says, he can use more guard assistance.

