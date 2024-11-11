The Arizona Cardinals blew out the New York Jets on Sunday, winning 31-6. This game was never close, as the Jets' defense could not get a stop, and their offense floundered again. It was an impressive win for the Cardinals, who got a great game out of Kyler Murray to stomp on their AFC opponent. According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Murray's efficiency was record-breaking on Sunday.

“Kyler Murray set a franchise record by completing his last 17 pass attempts,” Cimini posted.”The odds of him completing each of his last 17, based on the completion probability of each attempt, was 0.2453% (1 in 408).”

This was the best game of the season for Murray and the Cardinals' offense. They scored on each of their four first-half drives and their first second-half possession. By the time they punted for the first time, it was already 31-6. This performance builds off a great game against the Bears last week when they won 29-9.

The blowout win marked the fourth straight victory for the Cardinals and entrenched them in first place in the NFC West. They now hit a well-timed bye week, as they will be fully healthy for a division matchup against the Seahawks in Week 12. Could the Cardinals make a run to the postseason?

The Cardinals must keep up strong play to make the playoffs

The Cardinals were not on the tip of everybody's tongues when discussing playoff teams before the season. While they have a franchise quarterback and a new star receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr., there were improvements to be made. Jonathan Gannon has his defense flying and Drew Petzing's offense is cooking and the playoffs are not a far cry.

2023 was a rough year for Murray and the Cardinals. They went 4-13, much of it without Kyler Murray as he dealt with injuries. After his contract extension made headlines for the Call of Duty Clause, he did not silence the haters. Things have changed dramatically in 2024, as they continue to win.

The Cardinals have no primetime games on the schedule the rest of the way. They have four division games, which will determine their playoff lives. Two against the Seahawks, a road game in Week 17 against the Rams, and a Week 18 home game against the 49ers await them. They hold a half-game lead over the 49ers heading into the bye and the 49ers are healthy and rolling.

If Kyler Murray continues to throw the ball efficiently, the Cardinals will find themselves in January. His record-breaking performance catapulted Arizona to their sixth win on Sunday.