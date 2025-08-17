The Minnesota Vikings were holding a quarterback competition between journeyman Sam Darnold and first-year passer J.J. McCarthy last offseason. After the rookie tore his meniscus in the preseason, Darnold took the starting job and ran with it. The Vikings developed a potent passing game with the veteran, finishing the year 14-3.

In 2025, Minnesota will have a different look. Darnold has moved on to the Seattle Seahawks and the Vikings will find out what they have in their former 10th overall draft pick. Head coach Kevin O’Connell believes McCarthy is ready to run the offense. But with the top of the depth chart settled, it’s still unclear who will operate as the backup QB.

There are three contenders for the QB2 spot; Sam Howell, Brett Rypien and Max Brosmer are all competing for clipboard duties. And, despite the disparity in experience, all three have a legitimate shot at earning the No. 2 job.

“I would just say that it’s still open… and we’re trying to figure out what that room is going to look like for the season,” O’Connell said, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

Kevin O’Connell undecided on Vikings’ backup QB

Howell is, easily, the most experienced of the trio. He was drafted in the fifth round by the Washington Commanders in 2022 and started all 17 games for the team in 2023.

Rypien is the longest tenured Viking of the group. He's also been in the league the longest, joining the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2019. However, Rypien's made just four starts in his six-year career.

Brosmer is the wild card. He signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent this offseason with little fanfare.

Howell would appear to have the inside track to the QB2 job based on his experience as a starter. And Howell played well in the Vikings’ preseason opener. However, the former Tar Heel’s questionable decision making and inconsistency have given O’Connell pause.

Brosmer is at the other end of the spectrum. Little is expected from the rookie passer. But he’s demonstrated an ability to read a defense and make plays. While a long shot to earn the backup job, Brosmer has become a fan favorite in Minnesota.

The biggest obstacle for Brosmer is experience. With J.J. McCarthy entering his first season as a starter, O’Connell would ideally like to have a veteran backup. But Howell and Rypien may not be his best options.

The final preseason game will be telling. The Vikings take on the Tennessee Titans on Friday, August 22 for the last tuneup before the regular season begins.