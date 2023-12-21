Turn up the volume Cardinals fans.

Now that he's retired from playing baseball, former St. Louis Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright has plenty of time doing something else apart from striking people out from the mound. Music seems to be the endeavor that's keeping Wainwright busy these days, and he's even announced the release of a single, titled “Time to Fly.”

“The song I wrote just for you @Cardinals fans called “Time to Fly” is out and available wherever you buy your music! Please go check it out! Thanks, and be ready… my full album comes out Feb 23rd. Love y’all!,” Wainwright posted via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Wainwright retired from the game of baseball at the end of the 2023 MLB season. Although the Cardinals were not able to make the playoffs in the pitcher's final year in the big leagues, his career is filled with success. With the Cardinals, Wainwright won a World Series, two Gold Glove Awards, and earned three All-Star nods. His Hall of Fame credentials are debatable, but if he makes it to Cooperstown, it would be fair to expect him to write a song out of it as well.

It's great to see Wainwright enjoying his post-baseball life and catching up with his other passion. At only 42 years old, he's got plenty of time to build his career as a music artist.

Drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the first round of the 2000 MLB Draft, Wainwright concluded his career in the big leagues with a 200-128 record along with a 3.53 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 2668.1 innings and 478 total appearances, including 411 starts. He also had 2,202 strikeouts.