With the St. Louis Cardinals currently in the middle of a postseason hunt, it has become apparent that shortstop Masyn Winn has hit a different level at the plate. After struggling during his first Major League stint last season, Winn has made some key adjustments to his swing. The main change, according to an article by St.Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Derrick Goold? Attacking each at bat by “swinging for the fences,” an approach known to focus on power.

“I haven’t been hitting well; it’s frustrating,” Winn stated in the interview. “I can’t play football anymore and hit people and let my anger out. So, I’m just trying to hit a baseball.”

Well, the aggressive approach is certainly paying off. He's tripled the amount of at bats he had last season in the majors, as he's made 387 of them already this season. So far, the sophomore shortstop is hitting .279 with eight home runs and 39 RBI on the season. He's also notched a 9-for-13 mark in stolen bases, and his OPS has shot up as well. All of these developments are great news for both Winn and the Cardinals.

Cardinals' regular season may hinge on Masyn Winn

“The past few days, I'm swinging for the fences, no doubt,” Winn said on Saturday. “Just trying to let some emotions out, let them out at the plate. I've been swinging really hard trying to hit the ball really far.”

If that quote isn't the perfect summation of Winn's form this season, then what is? The OPS (.734), slugging percentage (.408) and OBP (.326) have skyrocketed since last season's 37-game stint, and so has his cumulative WAR (3.7). These stats show a significantly improved line than last year. In 2023, the shortstop had a slash line of .230/.238/.467, which led to his ultimate demotion. This version of Winn is an outstanding leadoff man who serves as the sparkplug for a lineup that could be October-bound.

Winn looks to help lead Cardinals' offensive attack

As the stretch run of the Cardinals' 2024 regular season approaches, it's time for their offense to up their games in pursuit of postseason glory. Right fielder Alec Burleson has had a similar explosion of offensive production as Winn, hitting .278 with 19 home runs and 64 RBIs on the season. Both stats lead the team, and the outfielder has added seven steals. Left fielder Brendan Donovan has also upped his game, especially since he locked in the starting left fielder role. He leads the squad in hits (109) and OBP (.333).

Veterans Paul Goldschmidt (.234 BA with 17 home runs and 43 RBIs) and Nolan Arenado (.266 BA with 11 home runs and 48 RBIs) are still contributing at a solid level as well. So, manager Oli Marmol's roster has many hitters contributing at a solid regular level in addition to a couple of growing stars. If the Cardinals hope to have another World Series trophy to add at the end of the season, then the offense must continue its' strong recent form.