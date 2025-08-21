The culmination of the 2025 PGA Tour season began Thursday, as 30 of the world's best golfers tackled East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA. To no one's surprise, Scottie Scheffler once again played extremely well. But after the opening round, even he is looking up at Russell Henley.

Henley set the course record, signing for a 9-under 61. Coincidentally, he broke his own record, which he set during the final round last year with a 62. Despite posting a stellar round, there are several top stars right on his heels.

Scheffler, fresh off his BMW Championship victory, is in second place two shots back. Then there are a host of others at 6-under, including Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, and Robert MacIntyre.

But this day was all about what Henley did on the greens. He drained 207 feet of putts, which is the most at East Lake since tracking first began in 2004, per golf stat guru Justin Ray.

“I felt like I was clear on my reads,” Henley said after his round.

“Last week I felt like I played really well and didn't give myself a bunch of looks because I couldn't figure out how far the ball was going and struggled a little bit on the looks of those greens, getting the reads down.

“Just felt a little more clear in my mind on what I thought the ball was going to do and just felt like, yeah, at peace if I missed it. Just kind of free-wheeled it a little bit.”

Russell Henley is enjoying a breakout year. The former Georgia Bulldog made 15 of 17 cuts, nine top 10s, and won the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Thursday was the 24th time Henley has shot a 63 or lower. Over the last 40 years, only Tiger Woods (30), Justin Thomas (27), and Phil Mickelson (27) have more.

